New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled to be held on September 9.

In a social media post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Governor CP Radhakrishnan ji on being nominated as NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. Confident that your experience and wisdom will guide the efficient functioning of the Upper House and grace the office of Vice President of India."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan after he was named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 9.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said Radhakrishnan had distinguished himself in public life with his dedication, humility and intellect.

"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance," the social media post read.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024.

He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that the party would also hold discussions with opposition parties to ensure an unopposed election for the Vice Presidential post.

Speaking at a press conference, Nadda said, "We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President."

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

As per party sources, the Vice Presidential election will be held under the supervision of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA. Kiren Rijiju has been made the election agent.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. (ANI)

