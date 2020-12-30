New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched the Global Pravasi Rishta portal and app to connect with the nearly 3.12-crore strong Indian diaspora across the world.

Speaking at the launch of the portal and app, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said it aims to create a three-way communication between the ministry, Indian missions and the diaspora.

"The government recognises the importance of India diaspora and has been engaging with them in various ways. One such innovative step is the global Pravasi Rishta portal and mobile app through which Government of India aims to connect with the overseas Indian community, not just ceremonially but at every step," he said.

Muraleedharan said the mobile app will be used by the diaspora and the Indian nationals, while the portal web interface will be used by the missions.

"As of now, there is no effective communication channel available with the ministry to connect with the Indian diaspora worldwide. Hence effective connect with our diaspora has been a challenge not only during normal circumstances but also during emergencies. This is to have a three-way communication between the ministry, our missions and the diaspora," he said.

Muraleedharan said this portal is created to enable the registration of Indian diaspora members i.e. NRIs, PIOs and the OCIs which is not just going to facilitate the Indian government to connect with the overseas Indian community but also facilitate NRIs, OCIs and PIOs community by connecting them to various new and existing government schemes benefiting them in various areas of interest.

"This portal and app will also assist during any crisis management and lend a helping hand to the NRIs and PIOs. The rishta portal will enable communication with the diaspora on a realtime basis and will have the ability to issue emergency alerts and advisories. It will also enable the diaspora to reach the consular officers and services in time of emergencies," he said.

Presently there are nearly 3.12 crore overseas Indians globally of which nearly 1.34 crore are PIOs and 1.78 crore are NRIs, he said.

"The global pravasi rishta portal is a giant step in innovating and effective communication channel with them," Muraleedharan said.

He said the portal will not only contain useful information for the diaspora such as information on visa, passport, and other consular services but will also have information about various events organised by the missions and send invites to the diaspora members for greater participation.

"The portal will also be used in sharing latest developments by the Indian government, Ministry of External Affairs with diaspora members. The mobile app will be used by the diaspora and the Indian nationals while the portal web interface will be used by the missions.

"The dynamic nature of the portal and the app will also allow us to take useful opinions of our diaspora on policy issues sharing e-newsletters, conducting surveys etc," he added.

