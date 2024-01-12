New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday inaugurated a 'Swadeshi Mela' in the national capital, officials said.

During her address, the minister said the artists were participating in the fair for their dedication in preserving India's rich heritage, culture, and traditions.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Lord Ram Chose His Devotee PM Narendra Modi To Build Temple in Ayodhya, Says BJP Veteran LK Advani.

The 'Swadeshi Mela' was organised at theEmporia Complex on Baba Kharab Singh Marg here.

"The pivotal role of purchasing products from these artisans is in fostering a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and bestowing them with due recognition," she said.

Also Read | West Bengal: ED Raids at TMC Minister Sujit Basu's Houses and Office in Municipalities Recruitment Case Conclude (Watch Video).

She announced financial support of Rs 1 to 3 lakh for traditional artisans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)