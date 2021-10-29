Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Meerut has reported 34 new cases of dengue and there are 274 active cases, said chief medical officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.

"In Meerut, 34 new cases of dengue have been reported. With this, active cases rise to 274. A total of 900 people have been recovered so far. The number of patients is decreasing," he told ANI on Thursday.

He further informed that the authority is regularly conducting checks.

Urging people to remain cautious from getting infected with the vector-borne disease, he said, "Wear full sleeves clothes. Do not let larvae form in and around your homes."

He also appealed to people to get tested in case of any symptoms. (ANI)

