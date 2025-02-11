Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], February 11 (ANI): In the lap of the lush, verdant landscapes of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the sea meets the sky and nature reigns supreme, one woman has become an emblem of compassion and harmony with the wildlife.

Anuradha Rao, a fourth-generation resident of the islands, has earned the affectionate title of "Deer Woman," a recognition born from her extraordinary bond with the island's deer population.

Also Read | HSC Exam 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Send All the Best Messages, Good Luck Students Wallpapers and Motivational Quotes As Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Exam Begins Today.

Her connection with the majestic creatures is more than just a fleeting affection but a result of years of patience, dedication, and a profound understanding of the island's natural rhythms. Anuradha's journey on the island began when she was a young child after her paternal and maternal ancestors were brought to the islands as prisoners before independence. Since her early days, Rao was drawn to the deer that roamed freely across the island, providing them with food and creating a profound bond with the animal.

"I am a fourth-generation resident of this island. My paternal and maternal ancestors were brought to the Andamans as prisoners before independence. I came here as a young child; I saw deer here and used to provide them with food...I had a great bond with the deer of this island," she said.

Also Read | AAP Candidates' Poaching: Delhi ACB To Pursue Legal Action Against Arvind Kejriwal, Party Leaders on Poaching Allegations.

Her little acts of kindness later set a foundation for something much bigger--a deep, mutual trust between her and the island's animals.

Through her consistent efforts, Anuradha has succeeded in bridging that gap between humans and the animals, allowing the deer to trust humans again.

Among her many beloved animals, two of her deer stand out--both of whom are 17 years old and weigh in at an impressive 70 and 75 kgs, respectively.

"Two of my deer are 17 years old, weighing 70 and 75 kgs each... For over 25 years, I patiently worked to gain the trust of the deer, spending time with them, feeding them, and understanding their behaviours. Today, the deer of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands no longer fear humans as they once did," she explained.

The title of "Deer Woman" is not one Anuradha sought, but rather one she has earned through the strength of her actions.

In a world where human-animal conflict often dominates the headlines, Anuradha Rao's quiet yet powerful bond with the deer of the Andaman Islands is a shining example of the beauty that can arise when humans and nature coexist in harmony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)