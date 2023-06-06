New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will visit Andhra Pradesh as part of the Mega Jan Sampark Abhiyan. The purpose of the leaders' visit is to present the progress card of the PM Modi government's nine-year tenure to the public, said sources in the BJP.

According to the party sources, Home Minister Shah will address a public rally in Visakhapatnam on June 8, while Nadda will address a gathering in Tirupati on June 10.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Accident: Seven Women Killed, 20 Others Injured As Tractor Travelling to Wedding Overturns in Guntur (Watch Video).

In commemoration of the nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers have been holding public meetings across the country from May 30 to June 30 to provide information about the achievements of the Modi government and its various welfare schemes and development initiatives.

As part of the nine-year celebration, the BJP has planned to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

Also Read | EU Asks Big Tech to Label AI-generated Content.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)