Guntur, June 5: Seven people, all women, were killed and over 20 others injured when a tractor in which they were travelling to a wedding overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Vatticherukuru village when a group of 40 people in the tractor were heading for Jupudi in Chebrolu mandal (block) to attend a wedding. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying Students Overturns After Being Hit by Truck in Shivpuri; Two Killed, 35 Injured.

Police said the tractor overturned in an agricultural field by the roadside after the driver lost control apparently due to high speed. While three women died on the spot, four others succumbed at the hospital. The injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital at Guntur.

Guntur Accident Video:

Seven people died after a tractor plunged into a canal in #Vatticherukur in #Guntur. A group of people were on their way to attend a function when the tractor lost control. Twenty people were seriously injured in the accident @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/9tc2KoqoPV — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) June 5, 2023

The deceased were identified as Nagamma, Meramma, Ratnakumari, Nirmala, Suhasini, Jhansi Rani, and Saleema. The all hailed from Kondepadu village of Prathipadu mandal. Odisha Train Tragedy: GRP Registers FIR Against Unidentified Persons in Connection With Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 250.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the accident. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to critically injured, and Rs 25,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries. He directed officials to ensure best possible treatment of the injuries.

