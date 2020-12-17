Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): A mega leather park will come up in Ramaipur village of Kanpur with an investment of Rs 5,850 crores, according to an official release.

The park which is part of the mega leather cluster project is likely to create 50,000 jobs. Recently, the project has received approval from the Union Commerce Ministry. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stone of the project soon.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal’s Ex-District Chief Anil Prabhu Arrested by Karnataka Police For Alleged Involvement in Cattle Theft and Smuggling.

At least 50,000 people will get direct employment and indirect employment for 1.5 lakh people in the leather park to be built under the mega leather cluster project in Kanpur, the release read. The mega leather cluster project will attract an investment of about Rs 13,000 crores.

With the mega leather cluster at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to establish a leather park.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

The leather park will be equipped with an effluent treatment plant to keep a check on pollution. For setting up units in the park, industrial plots ranging from 4,000 square metres to 10,000 square metres will be provided to the investors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)