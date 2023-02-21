Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 21 (ANI): Polling for Sohiong Assembly constituency of Meghalaya in the February 27 state elections has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home minister and United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, HDR Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh passed away on Monday after collapsing during a campaign event.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Chair First Shiv Sena National Executive Meet Today After EC Ruling on Symbol.

Polling will now be conducted in 59 out of 60 constituencies in the wake of the former Home minister's demise.

FR Kharkongor, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya, told ANI that the Election Commission will announce the poll date for Sohiong constituency later.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Addresses Poll Rally in Tsemenyu.

"Now the election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies on February 27," Kharkongor said.

The votes will be counted on March 2 along with those of Nagaland and Tripura.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help senior citizens and the differently abled exercise their franchise, the EC on February 15 introduced the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

As per the option exercised under Form 12 D, district teams were deployed to arrange home voting for senior citizens above 80 years of age and people with disabilities through postal ballots.

EC teams undertook arduous treks to reach the most far-flung areas of East Khasi Hills District to ensure no voter is left behind. Absentee voters cast their vote through postal ballots.

"Citizens speak 'Cheers to Indian Democracy. Mei, 87 has cast her vote. Her house became a mini polling station. Five personnel came along to ensure that it's is free and fair polling. Well done EC. Mom casting her vote Congratulations on the initiative," tweeted Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya mentioning the reaction of the daughter of an octogenarian woman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)