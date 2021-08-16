Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 16 (ANI): Following the encounter of a former leader of banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post on Sunday.

"Today, I had a meeting with the party president and senior members of the party where I explained to them regarding the Aug 13 incident (encounter). I have decided to write to Chief Minister to relieve me from the home department," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Violence: Total Curfew, Internet Services Cut in 4 Meghalaya Districts; State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Quits.

Rymbui proposed that judicial enquiry be conducted so that all facts of the matter could be brought into light regarding this unfortunate incident.

"I hereby express shock to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law. Considering the gravity of the situation, I would to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair enquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial enquiry be conducted," he wrote in his letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Also Read | Air India Flight With 129 Passengers From Kabul Lands in Delhi Amid Afghanistan Crisis.

The developments came after the Laitumkhrah market blast and the killing of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in Shillong.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said "The government and the police had no intention to harm the former rebel leader Thangkhiew but arrest him. But the circumstances led to the unfortunate incident."

In 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)