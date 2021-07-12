Shillong, July 12 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 54,853 as 273 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 913, a senior health official said.

Three patients succumbed to the disease in the East Khasi Hills district, and one each in South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills respectively, Health Services director Aman War said.

As many as 523 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 49,830, he said.

The state now has 4,110 active COVID-19 cases.

Meghalaya has thus far tested over 7.44 lakh samples for COVID-19, War said.

Till Sunday, a total of 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 97,618 have received both doses.

