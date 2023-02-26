West Garo Hills, February 26: One of the polling officials injured in a road accident at Potamati village on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital today, the police said on Sunday. Officials said that the deceased officer has been identified as Cheshan Marak. He was deputed as the second polling officer at Jangrapara polling station under Tikrikilla AC.

"The entire Election Machinery in general and West Garo Hills in particular deeply condoles the very unfortunate and untimely demise of Shri Cheshan Marak deputed as 2nd Polling officer at Jangrapara polling station under Tikrikilla AC in a tragic road accident at Potamati village," they said. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Key Issues That Might Decide Polls on February 27; Results on March 2.

Highlighting the dedication of the deceased officer, officials said, "Shri Chesan Marak was a keen and dedicated worker and a flag bearer of democracy. We continue to uphold his family in our prayers in this hour of grief".

"The Election Department is extending an ex gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakhs ( Fifteen lakhs)which will be paid to the next of kin of the official, due to the unfortunate event of death of the above official while on polling duty," they said.

Expressing condolence, FR Kharkongor Chief Electoral Officer said, "We salute the tangible contributions of all polling officials involved in the poll process and acknowledge with gratitude, the momentous efforts put in by each and every member of the Election machinery as the true "foot soldiers " of democracy".

Earlier, on Saturday some polling officials on their way to Photamati were injured in West Garo Hills after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident, an official statement said.

According to information, injured officials from the Polling Party were bound for 44/8 Jangrapara LP School of 44-Raksamgre Assembly Constituency when the accident took place. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Key Constituencies That Are Likely To See Fierce Contests in Polls; Results on March 2.

"The injured officials were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital Tikrikilla CHC from where 02 polling officers are being referred to a higher medical facility in Goalpara. All others were given the first aid treatment. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured persons," a statement from the district election office said.

