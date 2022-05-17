Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Days after the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed the Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' for 'triggering' violence in the union territory, while also claiming that she created a safe environment for Kashmiri Pandits during her tenure.

"We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2016 during peak unrest, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has triggered violence," Mufti told reporters.

Further, Mufti also targeted the BJP-led Central government over the Gyanvapi row and said that "they are after all our mosques".

"They (Centre) are creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics and are after Gyanvapi mosque now. They are after all our mosques. Our God is wherever we worship; give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, as the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

This comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on a plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee tomorrow, May 17. The three days long survey, however, has been completed.

Earlier in the day, Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for a ban on 'The Kashmir Files', alleging that it has created an atmosphere of "hatred in the country".

He also called the film "baseless", citing the incidents portrayed in the movie as fake.

The remarks came a day after the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders, including Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, met LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the recent incidents of violence cause by killing of Rahul Bhat in the Valley.

The killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargases were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder. (ANI)

