Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Thursday hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly promoting "soft-separatism" by opposing every move of the Centre.

He said the BJP has ensured that she does not continue with her “anti-national agenda by swaying youth towards stone pelting and picking up guns against the government”.

Gupta said that the advent of the BJP in the Centre has “decimated the plans” of Mehbooba.

"This weird dream of Mehbooba Mufti will never see the day of light as BJP will not allow her to sway youth towards violence and loot the resources of Jammu and Kashmir with impunity again," he said told, reacting to the remarks of the PDP chief asking people to get rid of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls.

Mehbooba on Tuesday has taken a sharp dig at the BJP and said that “getting rid” of the party in UP will be a “greater azadi” than in 1947.

Gupta said, "The BJP has ensured that Mehbooba and her ilk in the Valley do not continue with their anti-national agenda like swaying youth towards stone pelting and picking up guns against the government, swindle funds with no fear of the land of law and above all promoting soft-separatism by opposing every move of the government of India (GoI) as if the GoI is the enemy of Kashmir and Kashmiris.”

He said that what the former chief minister is “dreaming about is next to impossible because strong and dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never let her raise the pro-Pakistan slogans or give her the liberty to eulogise Pakistan and seek pre-August 5, 2019 status for J-K.”

"The J-K under BJP government is a changed entity and now, no one is allowed to say or do anything without being questioned," Gupta said.

He said the “kind of freedom she (Mehbooba) is seeking will never become a reality again because the BJP government is not a meek entity rather it can go to any extent to suppress the people and voices which are against the interest of the country”.

He said, “All such political entities in the Valley should understand that BJP is ensuring development as never before and it will be better for all to avail benefits of this development because the BJP government has accomplished colossal development for people without any discrimination on the basis of region, religion or caste.”

