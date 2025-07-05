Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Members of a parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here on Saturday, an official said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, on a study visit to the Union Territory, congratulated Sinha for the reforms and progressive policies implemented in Jammu Kashmir, he said.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

Thakur said the committee's visit to Jammu and Kashmir is also a part of the confidence-building measures by the central government, post the Pahalgam terror attack. It will also spread the message across the country that Kashmir is safe and peaceful, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated his commitment to the inclusive and equitable development of Jammu Kashmir and spoke on the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Will Not Participate in Formation of New State Government, Say Tribal Bodies.

"The common people of Jammu Kashmir want peace. They have immense love and dedication for the nation and they know that their future is with India. The kind of protests that were seen on the streets of Jammu Kashmir against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Pahalgam was unprecedented," Sinha said.

He emphasised the need to counter fake narratives and propaganda being created by adversaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)