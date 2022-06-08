New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture visited Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Estate here on Wednesday.

Members of the committee including Priyanka Chaturvedi, Prasanna Acharya, Prince Raj and Jugalsinh Lokhandwala visited the museum that narrates the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of the country's prime ministers.

The parliamentary committee is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP T G Venkatesh.

He said that the members were happy to be at the museum. Venkatesh also recalled the panel's visit to Kashmir after Article 370 had been abrogated.

Parliamentary Panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture examines demands for grants related to the Ministries of Culture, Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Tourism.

Venkatesh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to build a museum of country's prime ministers.

"The museum is great education for people about country's history since Independence and contributions of different governments," he said.

Committee members saw audio-visual films about the country's history as also constitutional amendments.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence and is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about their leadership, vision and achievements.

It integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree was felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how country's Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

PM Modi inaugurated Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14 this year. (ANI)

