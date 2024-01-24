Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): The members of the Tibetan Parliament in exile led by Tsering Yangchen met the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at the secretariat on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to the government and people for standing with Tibet.

During the meeting, the Tibetan Parliament members briefed the Deputy Chief Minister about the current situation in Tibet and highlighted the enduring friendly relations between India and Tibet.

While at the secretariat, the Tibetan delegation submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister, expressing their appreciation to the government and people for their unwavering support for Tibet.

The Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and others were part of the delegation.

Earlier the delegation of three members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday.

The three Tibetan parliamentarians who paid a courtesy call to the Maharashtra Governor included Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen. (ANI)

