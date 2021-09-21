Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, leading to a dip in the day temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received 4.6 mm rain during the day. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal range, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report issued here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 3.8 mm rainfall after which the day temperature dropped by one notch below the normal to settle at 32.1 degrees Celsius.

Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal limits, while Bhiwani, which received 2 mm rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, which received light rains during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits.

Ludhiana's maximum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius after receiving 4.2 mm rain, while Patiala, which received 0.6 mm rain, recorded a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius, down two notches.

