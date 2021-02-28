New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, three notches above the season's average, the MeT Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear sky is predicted, said a MeT official.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category in the morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 205 at 9 am, the realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8:30 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)