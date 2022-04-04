New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A series of meetings have been held by authorities of the DDA, DMRC and other stakeholders on finalisation of the route alignment for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor to be built under the Ph-IV project, officials said on Monday.

The DDA said Narela is one of the three sub-city projects helmed by the urban body, and is situated in north-west Delhi.

Narela sub-city is being developed to provide for the increasing housing requirement of people in Delhi and will have over 25,000 flats under various group housing pockets, officials said.

In order to boost development and bring connectivity infrastructure of Narela sub-city at par with other areas of Delhi, the DDA is actively working with DMRC to bring metro connectivity to the far-flung areas of north-west Delhi, they said.

The Union Cabinet in March 2019 had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's Ph-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

The other three proposed corridors of phase-4 which have not yet been approved by the Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

DDA officials on Monday said a "series of meetings" have been held by authorities of DDA, DMRC and other stakeholders on finalisation of the route alignment for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor which is to be built under the Ph-IV project, to serve the already constructed housing pockets in Narela sub-city and also the land pooling areas.

A DMRC official also said a series of meetings have been held on the matter.

However, no response was received from urban authorities, when asked whether the alignment has been approved or not.

Asked about the status of the remaining three corridors of Ph-IV, the then DMRC chief Mangu Singh on March 31 had said, "This is now in the latest stage, Cabinet approval is remaining, and all other formalities are over. So, Cabinet nod can be sanctioned anytime now".

The work on Ph-IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 in Delhi.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors, spanning 45 stations, under this project, viz., Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km) -- which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively; and Tughalakabad-Aerocity (23.62 km) that is being built as 'Silver Line', connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

The DDA said its housing schemes of Narela sub-city were "less preferred" in comparison to other areas of Delhi, in the absence of a public mass rapid transportation system. The proposed metro route would improve the accessibility and connectivity to the people of Narela, it added.

"DDA has sanctioned funds for the implementation of metro in Narela and has released Rs 130 crore to the DMRC for timely implementation of the proposed metro route.

"The DDA is also coordinating with NHAI and DMRC for integrated construction of metro and Urban Extension Road for cost efficient public means of transport," the urban body said.

This would result in quick development of residential as well as commercial and institutional areas of Narela sub-city and nearby areas, it said.

