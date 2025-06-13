Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her condolences and sharply criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government after a portion of an under-construction metro rail track collapsed near the main gate of the L&T Head Office in Manapakkam, Chennai, on Thursday night.

The collapse resulted in the death of a 43-year-old motorcyclist, Ramesh, a resident of Nagercoil.

While speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "While one life is a precious life, this is a very busy road. Since it was night-time, a lot of people were saved. DMK is compromising the safety of common people," she alleged.

She further added that even though the Chennai Metro project is under the Central Government, the state administration oversees several key aspects, such as tender procedures and safety protocols.

She claimed corruption in the tender procedures and urged a comprehensive safety audit of all ongoing construction projects.

Soundararajan said, "There's corruption in the tender procedures and a compromise on the safety measures. There should be a safety audit of all construction procedures in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai"

Earlier today, Chennai Metro Rail confirmed the incident and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's family. Additionally, the contractor, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has offered Rs 20 lakh as compensation.

The incident, which occurred during late hours on a typically busy stretch of road, has raised serious safety concerns. An enquiry committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

