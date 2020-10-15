New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave an assurance that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following the heavy rainfall.

"MHA is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfalls. Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected," Shah said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday visited low-lying areas in Hyderabad, which have been flooded following heavy rains. He said that the situation of Hyderabad has never been this bad in 40 years.

The Telangana government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services owing to the devastating situations brought about by the rain.

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has created a flood-like situation in several areas following incessant rain since Monday night. (ANI)

