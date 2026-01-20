Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Taking to social media platform X, Fadnavis said, "Our discussion focused on strategies to unlock the potential of a green industrial corridor in Maharashtra to attract global investment, along with initiatives to digitise MSMEs to enhance competitiveness and drive export growth."

"Our continued collaboration will support Maharashtra's sustained growth and development through strategic and impactful initiatives," he added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra CM also met Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a post on X, he said, "Carlsberg CEO Mr. Jacob Aarup-Andersen appreciates Maharashtra and expressed gratitude to CM Devendra Fadnavis for ease of doing business in the State under his leadership and team."

"They're also expanding the business with huge increased investments," he added.

Notably, at the WEF, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a historic milestone, securing investment commitments worth USD 96 billion (Rs 8.73 lakh crore) on the very first day through the signing of 10 major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The landmark agreements are expected to generate approximately 9.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as the talent capital of India and Asia.

Speaking on the exchange of these MoUs at Davos 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The historic USD 96 billion in investments secured on the very first day of WEF 2026 is a reflection to the global investors' unwavering faith in Maharashtra's potential. These 10 MoUs are not just financial agreements; they are the blueprints for 'Mumbai 3.0' and the key to accelerating our march towards the USD 1 trillion economy milestone."

"By transforming the MMR into a world-class, technology-driven powerhouse, we are ensuring that Maharashtra remains the primary engine of India's growth. Following last year's Rs 16 lakh crore success, we have set our sights even higher this year to bring life-changing infrastructure and millions of jobs to our youth," he added.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, with nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)

