New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of IPS officer A Koan posted in Goa with immediate effect following an allegation against him of molesting a woman at a nightclub, officials said on Wednesday.

Koan is a 2009 batch AGMUT Cadre officer. There was an allegation against him of molesting a woman at a nightclub in Goa.

A Koan, who is a DIG rank officer, allegedly misbehaved with a woman tourist at a beach club in the state on Monday late at night when she was partying.

The issue was raised in the State Assembly by Vijai Sardesai, president of Goa Forward Party and Michael Lobo, the BJP MLA from Calangute, demanding action against the IPS officer.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier had said that the state government had written to the Union Home Ministry regarding the allegation against the police officer.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he has been attached to the head office. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. We have written to the Union Home Ministry, I think the Home Ministry will take action on that officer," CM Sawant said while talking to ANI. (ANI)

