Shimla, August 16: At least 71 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last three days in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, said that due to the incessant rainfall from August 13-15, a total of 71 people have died and that so far, a monetary loss of around Rs 7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season.

"More damages have occurred during August 13,14 and 15 than in July...death toll is 71 and there has been a loss of Rs 7,500 crore, this estimate could increase because now people are involved in rescue and relief works and a detailed estimate will take time," Sharma said. He said that a relocation drive is underway on a massive scale, in which District Magistrates, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and local people are participating. Himachal Pradesh Floods: IAF Helicopters Rescue over 780 Citizens in Rain-Hit Kangra (Watch Video).

"We have relocated 2,500 people to safe places," he added. Meanwhile, according to the data provided by the state disaster management, 1,762 houses have been fully damaged, and 8,952 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after conducting aerial and ground surveys in Kangra district, chaired a meeting in Shimla to review the prevailing crisis in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fresh landslide occurred at Krishna Nagar in Shimla, which killed two people. Moreover, Sukhu also chaired a meeting yesterday. Sukhu had said that a 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past four days has resulted in extensive damage across the entire state. The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government is fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis. He said that around 400 out of a total of 1220 blocked roads have been restored to functionality. He issued directives to swiftly reinstate the electricity and water schemes that have been adversely affected.

CM Sukhu said, "Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed for swift and proper disposal of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task, he said." The Chief Minister stressed the reinforcement of drainage systems and restoration of old drains in Shimla. A detailed project report will be compiled in this regard. Additionally, a high-powered committee from the Public Works Department will oversee drainage and cross-drainage inspections, he said.

