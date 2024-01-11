Kochi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 44-year-old migrant worker was sentenced to double life imprisonment by a court in nearby North Paravur on Thursday for murdering a female college student in 2018.

The Additional Sessions Court, North Paravur, sentenced West Bengal resident Biju Mollah for murdering graduate student Nimisha Thampi by slitting her throat during a burglary attempt at Ambunadu under the Thadiyittaparambu police station limit, the police said in a statement here.

The court found him guilty on January 9.

The prosecution's case against Mollah, hailing from Murshidabad, was that he slit Nimisha's throat after snatching the kitchen knife from her when she tried to prevent him from taking her grandmother's chain.

The incident was reported on July 30, 2018.

Mollah also attacked Nimisha's relative, Elias, who had arrived there upon hearing Nimisha's cries.

He was later apprehended from an under-construction building half a kilometer away from the victim's residence.

