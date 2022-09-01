Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday and recovered a huge cache of ammunition, officials said.

A joint team of police and the army launched a search operation in Baramulla's Dudbug-TY Shah forest area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Every Child Born in Telangana With Rs 1.25 Lakh Debt'.

During the operation, the team recovered two boxes of ammunition from an underground hideout, officials said.

The ammunition recovered included 1,460 bullets of AK-47 assault rifle.

Also Read | SBI Slashes FY2023 Growth Forecast to a Low of 6.8%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)