Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha lauded the e-Committee of the Supreme Court and the Department of Law and Justice for their efforts to use future technologies and said that millions of hits to e-Court Services every day reflect citizen-centric efforts.

L-G Sinha was addressing an event organised to mark the foundation stone laying for the new High Court complex of J-K and Ladakh at Raika on Wednesday.

Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India laid the foundation stone for the new High Court complex of J-K and Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha; Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court.

Document Management System (DMS) for the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and National Service and Tracking of Electronic Process (N-STEP) for District Courts were also launched.

The Chief Justice of India, Y. Chandrachud, in his address, described the Judicial Officers as front-line warriors and exhorted them to live up to the expectations of the common man who is seeking justice.

"It is our endeavour that every section of the society, poor or underprivileged have access to Justice. The foundation of the new High Court complex and the newly launched IT initiatives are pioneer steps in bringing reforms in the Justice delivery system," he said.

He also stressed encouraging the productive participation of women in the delivery of Justice.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the Judiciary, and legal fraternity members and expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its support for the mega project.

"The new High Court complex of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be an integrated complex with state-of-the-art physical infrastructure and modern amenities," he said.

"Million of hits to e-Court Services every day reflect citizen-centric efforts, ease of justice and digital empowerment," the Lt Governor said.

"75 years journey of India's independence is witness to democratic institutions fulfilling hope and aspiration of common citizens. Our Constitution as guiding light has ensured prosperity, socio-economic progress and dignity for all," he added.

The Lt Governor said the two important IT initiatives for the High Court and all District Courts launched today will make the legal system inclusive and accessible to all.

The Lt Governor highlighted various initiatives taken recently in J-K for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) enablement of courts.

The Lt Governor also shared the IT initiatives of the UT Government to make the governance process transparent, accountable and responsive.

Lt Governor of Ladakh, B. D. Mishra gave a detailed discourse on fundamental duties and highlighted that democracy has to be defended by ensuring that the tenet of justice is upheld.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union MoS for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, who joined through virtual mode, expressed hope that the DMS and N-STEP facilities would be milestones in the technology sector and would accelerate the pace of development and progress. He assured all possible financial support and an adequate budget to the Government of J-K for the Judicial infrastructural development.

An overview of the functionality of DMS was displayed by a video presentation and the mobile phones for the N-STEP application were distributed to the process servers to mark the launch of the initiative.

Judges of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of J-K and Ladakh; members of the Judiciary and legal fraternity, senior officials of Police and Civil administration were also present. (ANI)

