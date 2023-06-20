New Delhi, June 20: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 81 per cent, it said. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: Monsoon To Hit Mumbai in Next 72 Hours, Says IMD; Activity Likely To Increase in Arabian Sea As Active Monsoon Currents Predicted for These Places in Maharashtra.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the city received 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of the speed 30-40 kmph for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: Monsoon To Hit Mumbai in Next 72 Hours, Says IMD; Activity Likely To Increase in Arabian Sea As Active Monsoon Currents Predicted for These Places in Maharashtra.

On Monday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average temperature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)