Mumbai, June 19: Mumbaikars are eagerly awaiting the onset of the monsoon season in the maximum city. The financial capital of India has been receiving on and off short spells of rainfall, however, monsoon has eluded Mumbai so far. Amid all of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai in less than 72 hours. If IMD's forecast comes true then Mumbai could receive monsoon showers by Wednesday, June 21 or latest by Thursday, June 22.

Monsoon To Hit Mumbai in 72 Hours

It must be noted that monsoon already arrived in Maharashtra on June 11th, which was one day later than its usual onset date of June 10. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the monsoon season which arrived late in Kerala this year has progressed to Goa and Ratnagiri, however, its arrival has been hindered by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Mumbai Rains Today: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Morning As Short Spells of Rainfall Lashes City (See Pics and Tweets).

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Update - this is the last week of humidity. Monsoon to arrive in goa between 22nd to 24th jun and in #mumbai between 25th to 27th jun. mod to heavy #mumbairains on 27th and 28th. Time to bring out umbrellas, sipping coffee/tea and watching rain from 26th onwards — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) June 19, 2023

Anupam Kashyapi, IMD Pune head said that the activity of monsoon will be increasing in the Arabian Sea over the next 72 hours. Kashyapi also said that usually, it takes around 48 hours for the monsoon to reach Mumbai from Ratnagiri under favourable conditions. The weather agency has also predicted active monsoon currents in Mumbai, Pune, and South Central parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Marathwada regions.

Mostly Dry Weather With Few Passing Showers Till Friday

Forecast for this week. Mostly dry weather with few passing showers till Friday. Some increase in rains over weekend. Have to wait atleast one more week for proper monsoonal heavy #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather took to social media and said that monsoon will reach Mumbai and Maharashtra in the next 3 to 4 days. Speaking to a news channel, Palawat also said that the delay in monsoon is likely to cause a significant rainfall deficit in June. Another weather enthusiast on Twitter said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai on June 27 and 28. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

While another weather expert on Twitter said that the weather will be dry mostly with few passing showers till Friday. "Have to wait atleast one more week for proper monsoonal heavy #MumbaiRains" the weather expert said.

