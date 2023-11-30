Jalna, Nov 30 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Babanrao Lonikar claimed a meeting chaired by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Atul Save on Thursday to discuss distress due to recent unseasonal rains ended quickly and ignored the plight of farmers.

The meeting took place at the collectorate here after Save toured some of the affected areas in the district.

Lonikar alleged Save, who is guardian minister of Jalna, did not allow him to question officials on delay in giving compensation to farmers affected by the recent rains.

Partur MLA Lonikar told reporters he would complain on the issue to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP MLAs Santosh Danve and Narayan Kuche, Jalna collector Shrikrishna Panchal and Zilla Parishad CEO Varsha Meena, among others, took part in the meeting.

