New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): In a significant move to accelerate digital transformation in the coal sector, the Ministry of Coal organised a hands-on training workshop and interactive session on the Exploration Module of the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) on July 25, as per a release.

The training workshop was held at the Tagore Chamber, SCOPE Complex, New Delhi, with the aim of equipping stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the module's functionalities and promoting its adoption for the efficient handling of exploration-related submissions and approvals.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority (AS & NA), chaired the session and emphasised the transformative potential of digital platforms in expediting and simplifying approval processes within the coal sector. She urged all stakeholders to proactively engage with the SWCS portal, highlighting that digital systems are essential for achieving transparency, efficiency, and accountability. The workshop also featured the participation of senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, who offered technical briefings and addressed queries and concerns of stakeholders regarding the module's operational framework.

In collaboration with CMPDIL, the Ministry facilitated a detailed demonstration of the Exploration Module, providing participants with a practical understanding of its end-to-end digital workflow.

The session outlined the complete process for submission, evaluation, and approval of critical exploration documents, including Geological Report (GR) schemes, progress updates, compliance filings, and final GRs. This hands-on walkthrough provided stakeholders with greater clarity on the module's functionalities and underscored its role in streamlining and digitising exploration approvals.

The Exploration Module that was launched by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on July 4, marks a significant milestone in the Ministry's digital governance journey by replacing the manual process with a fully digital system. It enables real-time tracking, structured timelines, and automated communication, thereby minimising delays and fostering a transparent and accountable approval mechanism. It represents a key step toward a more efficient and modern coal administration framework.

The workshop saw active and enthusiastic participation from a broad range of stakeholders, including coal block allottees, accredited exploration agencies, and senior technical personnel. Participants commended the Exploration Module for its user-friendly interface, streamlined processes, and capacity to simplify clearances.

The interactive format encouraged open dialogue, allowing stakeholders to raise implementation-specific concerns and receive guidance directly from Ministry officials and CMPDIL experts, fostering a collaborative and solution-oriented environment.

The Exploration Module forms an integral part of the wider Single Window Clearance System (SWCS), which has been operational since January 11, 2021. The SWCS serves as a unified digital gateway for obtaining various statutory clearances, including Mining Plans, Mine Opening Permissions, and Environmental and Forest Clearances.

It is already integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS) and is being aligned with PARIVESH 2.0 to enable seamless inter-ministerial coordination and digital synergy.

The Ministry of Coal reaffirms its steadfast commitment to fostering a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven governance ecosystem. By promoting the widespread adoption of digital platforms, such as the SWCS and its Exploration Module, the Ministry is paving the way for faster clearances, improved accountability, and streamlined operations across the coal sector.

Stakeholders are encouraged to fully embrace these digital systems, in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and Digital India, to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence in the years ahead. (ANI)

