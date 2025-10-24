New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): As part of the Special Campaign 5.0, the Ministry of Coal and its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have undertaken various initiatives to promote cleanliness, enhance operational efficiency, and foster sustainability across the coal sector, as per a release by the Ministry of Coal.

During the implementation phase from October 2 to 31, significant progress has been achieved. A total of 1,205 sites have been cleaned, covering 68,04,087 sq. ft., moving steadily towards the overall target of 82,51,511 sq. ft. Against the target of 8,678 MT of scrap, 5,813 MT has been disposed of, generating revenue of Rs. 22.87 crores.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Asks Parties To Disclose if Campaign Content Is AI-Generated.

The historic "Tally Bungalow "at Bankola Area, Eastern Coalfields Limited, has been restored and repurposed into a Yoga and Recreation Centre. Built during the British era, the 80-year-old structure has been renovated with care to preserve its architectural heritage, as per the ministry.

Northern Coalfields Limited introduced a first-of-its-kind Vocational Training Portal on 30.09.25, offering comprehensive, end-to-end digital vocational training management and a one-stop platform for seamless training, evaluation & certification of contractors' employees.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Government Holiday on October 27.

An unused space at Jayant Area, previously cluttered with scrap, has been transformed into a Music Room "JHANKAAR". This creative initiative encourages cultural expression and promotes holistic well-being among employees and their families and stands as a best practice at NCL.

The newly developed Music Room serves as a platform where individuals from children to women, from budding learners to seasoned artists can explore, learn and express their love for music. Equipped with various musical instruments, this space fosters creativity, community bonding and a sense of joy among employees and their families.

On October 22, the Ministry of Coal organised a Poetry and Speech Competition on the themes of "Swachhata" and "Swachh Bharat Mission". Eight winners were felicitated for their inspiring contributions as participants shared innovative ideas for advancing the Clean India movement.

Ministry of Coal organised a Cyber Security Quiz Competition on October 10. The event witnessed enthusiastic employee participation, promoting awareness on safe and responsible digital conduct.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to the spirit of Special Campaign 5.0, ensuring sustained cleanliness, efficiency, and innovation in all its operations. The collective efforts of the Ministry and its PSUs reflect a strong resolve to align with the vision of Swachh Bharat promoting a cleaner, efficient, and future-ready coal sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)