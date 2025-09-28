The largest art workshops of Sewa Parv 2025 was organized, with participation of more than 15 thousand students (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is celebrating the Sewa Parv 2025 from September 17 to October 2 as a nationwide festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Sewa Parv aims to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of Sewa (service), creativity, and cultural pride.

As part of the ongoing Sewa Parv 2025, the Ministry of Culture organised a diverse range of art workshops on 28th September 2025 in Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, Prayagraj and a mega event in New Delhi under the theme 'Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang', Ministry of Culture said.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, artists, academicians, dignitaries, and community leaders, strengthening the nationwide resolve for cultural celebration and civic responsibility.

Highlights of the art workshops and cleanliness drives held on 28th September 2025 through the institutions of the Ministry of Culture.

At NGMA Delhi, one of the largest art workshops of Sewa Parv 2025 was organised, with the participation of more than 15 thousand students, artists, and art community members.

The event was attended by Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister, Delhi), Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Member & Vice Chairperson, NDMC), and Padma awardees Shyam Sharma and Vasudev Kamath, along with Member Secretary of IGNCA, DG NGMA, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, who encouraged participants to use art as a medium to celebrate India's unity in diversity and its journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

An art workshop was organised at Kalagram, Manimajra, with more than 500 participants. The programme was graced by Sh. Naveen Sharma (Uttar Kshetra Parmukh, Sanskar Bharati, Panchkula), who inspired young artists to reflect cultural values through creativity.

In Kozhikode, an art workshop brought together over 400 participants. The event was enriched by M. Sriharshan (Writer and Artist), Dr. Vikraman (Retd. Professor & Principal, Sanskrit College, Calicut), Sasi Edavarad (Mural Painting Specialist), Balachandran A.K. (Artist & Social Worker), and Kanakadoss (Director, MATHA, Perambara), who guided participants in blending traditional and contemporary art.

An art workshop was organised in Panaji with strong community participation. The programme was graced by Rajesh Faldesai (MLA, Cumbharjua Constituency), who motivated participants to express their aspirations for a Viksit Bharat through artistic creativity.

In Bhubaneswar, an art workshop was organised with more than 600 participants. The event was graced by Babu Singh (MLA, Ekamra Constituency, Bhubaneswar), who applauded the role of students and artists in shaping the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In Prayagraj, an innovative art workshop was organized under Sewa Parv and the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign, where students created useful items from hygiene-based waste materials. This activity highlighted the importance of creativity in promoting both sustainability and cultural expression.

To ensure widespread engagement, the Ministry has enabled digital participation through the Sewa Parv portal:

All the institutions under the Ministry of Culture and various States and Union Territories are documenting and uploading their events at the Sewa Parv portal https://amritkaal.nic.in/sewa-parv.htm.

Citizen contributions: Individuals can upload their artworks, photographs, and creative expressions directly on the portal and share them on social media using #SewaParv.

The art workshops organised on 28th September 2025 across New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Panaji, Bhubaneswar, and Prayagraj reflected the inclusiveness and diversity of India's cultural ethos.

From the grand mega-event at NGMA Delhi that brought together more than 15 thousand students, artists, and art lovers to the creative energies of Chandigarh and Kozhikode, the coastal vibrancy of Goa, the cultural richness of Bhubaneswar, and the innovation in Prayagraj through Swachhata Hi Sewa, each location became a platform for students, artists, and communities to unite in envisioning a Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

