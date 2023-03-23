New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): In a bid to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Defence Ministry on Thursday signed two separate contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at a total cost of over Rs 3,700 crore.

The first contract, worth over Rs 2,800 crore, pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) 'Arudhra' for the Indian Air Force. The second contract, at an overall cost of approx. Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR). Both projects are under Buy Indian- IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category. These essentially embody the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will help facilitate the realisation of the country's journey to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.MPR (Arudhra), radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL.

Its successful trials have already been conducted by the Indian Air Force. It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets. The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system.

The project will act as a catalyst for the development of manufacturing capability in the industrial ecosystem.Besides this, the DR-118 Radar Warning Receiver will considerably enhance the Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities of Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers. The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. It will generate employment of around two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years.

The DR-118 RWR is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous EW capabilities and making the country 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. (ANI)

