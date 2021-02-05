New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): With a vision to set-up world-class floating infrastructure along the coastline, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has finalised and issued guidelines for the upcoming projects related to floating structures.

According to an official statement released by the ministry today, the guidelines sets out various technical aspects for implementation of Floating Jetties/Platforms for Marinas, Minor Harbors, Fishing Harbours/Fish landing centres, Waterdromes and such other similar facilities in coastal areas, estuaries, waterways, rivers and reservoirs.

These guidelines may also be suitably utilised for floating pontoons/platforms in various waterborne systems and floating wave attenuators (or breakwaters) for Minor Harbors/Fish Landing facilities, the ministry said.

"The benefits of floating jetties/structures over the conventional quay and fixed concrete structures include its cost-effectiveness, faster implementation, easily expandable and re-locatable; and having minimal environmental impacts," read the release.

The ministry has successfully implemented few projects including setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River, and at Sardar Sarovar Dam (for the seaplane services) in Gujarat which is working satisfactorily.

Several projects of the ministry are under the planning stage for the overall development and upliftment of the coastal community.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said that the ministry has set a benchmark and evolved standard specifications in these guidelines at par with international standards.

"It is the endeavour of our Ministry to promote laying up of such world-class infrastructure across the country in the upcoming projects to achieve the best results of utilization, durability, safety, low maintenance, cost-effectiveness and above all with minimal ecological impacts," he added. (ANI)

