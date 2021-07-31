New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A five-year-old boy and his father were injured after they were hit allegedly by a speeding van in northeast Delhi's Seelampur on Saturday morning, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, they said.

The accident took place around 10 am and the CCTV footage of the accident appeared on social media, police said, adding a case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle.

The footage showed the man carrying his child in his arms walking on the side of the road, when the speeding van coming from behind took a sudden turn and hit him.

As the victim along with his child fell unconscious on the road, the driver fled the spot with his vehicle, the footage showed.

The injured man and his child were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim is critical and is undergoing treatment while the child sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

Police said the vehicle was registered in the name of a person based in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and preliminary enquiry revealed that the accident took place allegedly because the driver lost balance.

However, an enquiry into the matter is underway. The statement of the victim is yet to be recovered.

