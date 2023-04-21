New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A minor girl, who was a victim of gang rape in Nepal in October last year, has approached the Delhi High Court to seek permission for medical termination of 25 weeks pregnancy.

The High Court has directed to constitute a medical board and to examine the victim. The parents of the girl are residents of Delhi.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and directed them to file a reply.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the Superintendent of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to constitute a medical board and examine the patient on Monday. The court has directed to file the report and opinion of the board.

The matter has been listed on April 25 for further hearing.

The petition has been moved by the parents of the minor victim through advocate Anuj Kapoor. The parents have sought permission for the termination of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the minor is a victim of a brutal gang rape in Nepal in October 2022. She was with her male sibling in Nepal and the parents were in Delhi.

"When the girl came to Delhi to meet her parents she realised that she is pregnant. Thereafter she consulted the doctor," the counsel submitted.

After the medical examination, it was found that she was pregnant and approached the doctor for termination of pregnancy.

While passing the direction, the High Court noted that the minor is a victim of brutal gang rape and the gestation period is of 25 weeks. (ANI)

