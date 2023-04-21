Mumbai, April 21: As the holy month of Ramadan 2023 is coming to an end, Muslims across India are coming together to look for the moon crescent, sighting of which will decide when ongoing Ramadan month shall end and Shawwal month will begin. Eid Ul Fitr, or Eid, one of the two major Islamic festivals, is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. If the moon is sighted this evening, then Muslims in India will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr 2023 on April 22; if not, then the festival will fall on April 23.

Each month of the Islamic calendar, based on the lunar cycle, completes either on the 29th or 30th day, based on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on the 29th day of an ongoing month, the ongoing month ends, and a new month commences. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Currently, Eid-al Fitr 2023 is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 22. If the moon is not seen on April 22, Eid will be celebrated on April 23.

History and Significance:

Eid Ul Fitr is known to have been started by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to some traditions, the festival originated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca. Eid-ul-Fitr holds great significance for Muslims as the sighting of the moon determines the exact date of the festival.

The festival means the occasion of breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to the almighty Allah for everything. It is believed that Allah commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

In Quran, Muslims are forbidden to fast on the day of Eid. People make festive dishes like lachcha or sivayyan, made with toasted sweet vermicelli noodles mixed with milk and dry fruits, as the festival is also called "Meeti Eid."

