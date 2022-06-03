New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Friday by a neighbour in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area, police said.

An call was received informing police about the incident at 11.15 am, they said.

Police reached the location and took the victim to JPC hospital for medical examination, a senior police officer said.

The medical examination report of the girl confirmed the rape, following which a case under sections of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act was registered, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation led police to a 46-year-old man who works in a small factory located very close to the house of the victim, police said.

The man, known to the victim, lured her while she was playing in the street on Friday and raped her in the factory where he worked, the officer said.

It was also emerged that the victim is suffering from a mental condition since her childhood, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shajid, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, was apprehended, police said, adding that investigation is still on.

