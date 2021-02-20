Kaushambi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Three men allegedly raped a minor girl at a village here, police said on Saturday, adding that two of them have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Raju, Gulshan and Satyam.

According to police, Raju and Gulshan have been arrested.

Police said Raju had called her for an outing on Friday and took her to a secluded spot.

Three other people, Gulshan, Satyam and an unknown person, arrived there.

Gulshan and Satyam also raped the girl, along with Raju.

They also thrashed the girl and fled after issuing threats, police said.

SP Abhinandan said an FIR has been registered police teams have been constituted to nab the other accused in the case.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)