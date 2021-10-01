Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday night effected transfer of a few IAS officers in a minor reshuffle.

Also Read | The #SupremeCourt on Friday Declined to Entertain a Plea by #Kerala’s People Democratic … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued an order transferring 2001 batch IAS officer M Girija Shankar as Civil Supplies Commissioner in the place of Kona Sasidhar (2003).

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

Sasidhar will now supplant Girija Shankar as the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner.

M Hari Jawaharlal (2005) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Endowments, relieving Principal Secretary G Vani Mohan from the full additional charge.

Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao has been given additional charge as Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Naveen Kumar, UP cadre IAS officer, who came to AP on deputation and has been on wait, is posted as Special Secretary, Medical and Health Department to look after computerisation and hospital administration, according to the Chief Secretary's order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)