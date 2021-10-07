New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday condemned the killing of civilians in Srinagar and alleged that minority Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted in Kashmir by radical terror groups.

Sirsa also urged the Union Home Ministry to extend security to minorities in Kashmir.

In a video message posted by Sirsa on his official Twitter handle, he said, "Minority Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted in Kashmir by radical terror groups. These terror groups are acting as a puppet of Pakistan and trying to scare away minorities. Let us unite against terrorism and condemn this. We urge the Union Home Ministry to extend security to minorities in Kashmir."

Two government teachers were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day.

Reacting to the killing, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that the civilians are being targeted to create communal tension in the Union Territory (UT).

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also condemned the killings and appealed to all communities to stand together on this matter.

"The elements backed by Pakistan are behind this. We should all come out on the streets and take a stand as a society that we will not allow this. I appeal to all communities to stand together. Kashmir belongs to people of all religious beliefs," he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday also, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. (ANI)

