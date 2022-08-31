Belagavi (K'taka), Aug 31 (PTI) Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday had a narrow escape when his car fell into a ditch and overturned at Raibagh.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Visually Impaired Woman in Local Train, Arrested.

Savadi, who is a member of legislative council, was on the way to Athani from Gokak when the accident occurred, sources said.

A bike-rider came in front of the car. To avoid hitting the car, its driver swerved the vehicle and it landed in the ditch and capsized. The former minister and his driver escaped with minor injuries to the head and arm while his security guard man and another companion in the car were safe, the sources said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer POCSO Case: Statewide Protest Call Over Police Inaction Against Rape Accused Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)