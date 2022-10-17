New Delhi, October 17: Professor Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the Principal of Miranda House College on Monday said that they have "not received" any complaints of sexual harassment while reacting to the incident where some people tried to enter the premises of the college.

While talking to ANI, she said, "There was a Diwali Mela program in the college on October 14. Due to the excess crowd, we closed the doors after which some people tried to enter the premises."

Watch: Miranda House College Viral Video

Delhi guys living up to their reputation of being the worst behaved lot to women. They not just entered Miranda House College they catcalled, groped and cheaply sloganeered. There’s no ‘safe space’ left seemingly. pic.twitter.com/jkc3XqEbYp — Sangita (@Sanginamby) October 17, 2022

She further said that the matter has been taken into cognizance and all safety measure have been taken. "The matter has been taken into cognizance and all safety measures have been taken. So far we have not received any complaints of sexual harassment. Police have been informed and they are checking all CCTV footage," she said.

Earlier, a purported video of the event of the Delhi University all-women college in which some men can be seen scaling the wall to enter the college was shared widely on social media.

Based on this, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and a case is being lodged. "Investigation will follow," the DCP North Delhi said in a tweet.

A Twitter handle whose bio described the user as a student of the college alleged in a post on the microblogging site posted a video in which men are seen scaling the compound wall of the college.

"Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they outdo themselves every time," the Twitter user posted.

