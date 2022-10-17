New Delhi, October 17: A team of Delhi Police on Monday visited Miranda House to scan CCTV footages after a video went viral on social media in which unknown men were seen scaling the boundary wall and closed gate of the prestigious all-girls college. After taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on October 14 when a fest had been organised at the college campus which was only open to girl students. But the men entered the college after they came to know about the fest, the girl students have alleged. According to a senior police official, a case of trespassing has been registered. Delhi Shocker: Men Seen ‘Climbing’ Walls of All-Women Miranda House To See Diwali Fest, Students Allege ‘Cat-Calling’, ‘Sexiest Sloganeering’ (Watch Video).

"Police teams are scanning the viral video and CCTV cameras of the college to understand the entire sequence and identify the culprits," he said, adding that further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to Delhi Police and the principal of Miranda House, seeking details of the incident and action taken so far by October 20.

Video of Men Scaling the Wall of the College:

Delhi guys living up to their reputation of being the worst behaved lot to women. They not just entered Miranda House College they catcalled, groped and cheaply sloganeered. There’s no ‘safe space’ left seemingly. pic.twitter.com/jkc3XqEbYp — Sangita (@Sanginamby) October 17, 2022

"The DCW has taken suo moto cognizance of an incident of sexual harassment with girls inside Miranda House college, University of Delhi. The Commission has come across various social media posts wherein it is stated that many boys entered the premises of Miranda House college by jumping the fence during Diwali fest and sexually harassed the girls present inside. Many girls seem to have narrated their ordeal on social media. This is a very serious matter," the Commission said in a notice.

Meanwhile, the women development cell of Miranda House has also issued a statement and said that on October 14, within an hour of the beginning of the fest, long queues of students had formed around the block and soon it became apparent that the college could not contain any more people following which the attendees were asked to evacuate and vacate the premises. Miranda House College Fest: Delhi Police Take Suo Moto Cognizance, Register FIR.

"Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration tried to prevent them from being on campus.

"They (men) entered the restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests from professors and staff, instead they responded rudely to appeals to behave and invaded students' personal space," the added.

