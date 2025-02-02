Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) An off-duty soldier, who had gone missing on Saturday, has returned home in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Rifleman Abid Bhat had left his home in Chittergul in Anantnag district to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday. However, he did not report at the camp till Sunday morning, leading to a missing persons report being lodged with police, they said.

The soldier returned home on Sunday evening, officials said, adding he was being questioned by police about his whereabouts since Saturday.

The Srinagar-based defence PRO did not comment on the incident.

