Dhemaji (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed land pattas to 13,347 families of Jonai Assembly Constituency in Dhemaji district under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

"Today, around 13500 families in Jonai Assembly Constituency get land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0. We all, including MP Pradan Baruah, Minister Ranoj Pegu, and MLA Bhuban Pegu, distributed these land pattas. There are the largest beneficiaries in Dhemaji district under Mission Basundhara 2.0. I will again come to Sissiborgaon on February 26, where we will distribute land pattas to 16,000 families," Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

He said that the issuance of land pattas through Mission Basundhara will help many farmers to avail of various schemes of the state government and promised to also issue land pattas to NC villages within the next year.

Apart from the Jonai assembly constituency, the Assam Chief also distributed land pattas to 12510 families in the Dhemaji assembly constituency. Dhemaji is the district that has benefited the most from Mission Basundhara. "About 38,000 families will get land pattas under this scheme," said Sarma.

"Beginning today, after 76 years of independence, over 2 lakh families will get land rights. Team Assam is touring the entire state to distribute land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0, a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower our people. 84 per cent of our beneficiaries under this scheme are from the SC/ST/OBC and other backward communities," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that "under Mission Basundhara 2.0, our government has greatly simplified the process of land distribution for tea gardens, tribals, Dalits, Gorkhas and other backward communities. At least with the documents now, they can also become land owners."

Earlier in the day, after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) scheme for five years, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this scheme has several components that help mitigate the unique challenges that the state faces. (ANI)

