Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles has renamed the NIEDO centre at Zokhawsang in Mizoram as the Bevela Centre of Excellence in honour of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, an Ashok Chakra awardee, during a ceremony held on Monday.

The ceremony was graced with the presence of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai's daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak and other family members.

The Ex-Servicemen of Assam Rifles and students of NIEDO also attended the ceremony, which coincided with the 'Purr Day', making it a memorable day.

As per the release, on the occasion of 'Purr Day', Assam Rifles rechristened the NIEDO centre at Zokhawsang, Mizoram on 25 Aug 25. Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, YSM, SM, IGAR (East), rechristened the NIEDO centre to BEVELA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE in commemoration of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai of 14 Assam Rifles.

On 25 Aug 1960, the Purr post in Phek district in Nagaland was attacked by over 500 armed insurgents. Air dropping supply missions were undertaken by the Indian Air Force to support the troops guarding the post, with one of the loads falling outside the post. With utter disregard for personal safety, Rifleman Bevela Lushai, along with two others, braved hostile fire, crawled outside the post and retrieved two ammunition boxes that assisted the troops to repulse the insurgent attack and save Purr Post. For displaying indomitable courage, Rileman Bevela Lushai was awarded the Ashok Chakra.

