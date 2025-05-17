Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 17 (ANI): The 17th Digital Transformation Conclave, jointly organised by the Department of ICT, Government of Mizoram, GovConnect, Google Cloud, and Ilouge Media, was inaugurated by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl, on Friday.

The event was graced by Vanlalthlana, Minister for ICT, as the guest of honour.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible digital services for the public.

He noted that digital governance is not only convenient but also cost-effective for both citizens and the government. Mizoram's commitment to this cause has been demonstrated through the launch and implementation of various digital platforms.

Some key initiatives mentioned include the Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal & Monitoring System, Kai Apps, RAMP - MSME Facilitation Cell and Portals, SDG Dashboard for tracking all villages Sustainable Development Goals, MPLAN - Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard, e-RAM for online tax and revenue services, online ILP (Inner Line Permit) system, and Aizawl Civil Hospital's online OPD registration.

He also hinted at several other upcoming initiatives, like government e-offices and others.

He affirmed that the collaboration between Mizoram and the rest of India in the field of digital services will bring continued progress and benefits.

He expressed gratitude to all individuals, companies, and senior government officials who took the time to participate in the event.

Referring to the recent hacking of a Mizoram Government website, the Chief Minister assured the public that the site has been swiftly and securely restored. He called for vigilance among all users, especially those managing government sites, and stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness.

In his speech, Dr. Vanlalthlana, ICT Minister, also thanked the organisers and acknowledged the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in today's world.

He emphasised that it is becoming a necessity not only for businesses but also for families concerned about their children's safety. He called for robust and inclusive internet services and secure data storage through cloud technology to ensure access for all.

The Minister reiterated that digital development is a key component of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and is crucial for India's progress, including that of Mizoram.

The conclave served as a platform for dialogue and presentations on digital advancements and featured remarks from Khilli Ram Meena, Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram; Anil Shukla, Director General of Police, Mizoram; and Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary, New, Emerging and Strategic Tech. (NEST), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India; Lokesh Lohiya, Head - State Governments and PSU, Google Cloud.

The inaugural session was chaired by Amit Sharma, Secretary, ICT, Government of Mizoram, who also extended his appreciation to all participants. Fahim Hag, Co-Founder & Director of Alliance, Ilouge Media, elaborated on the rationale behind organising the conclave.

In the afternoon session, both government and private sector experts continued with discussions and presentations on how digital services can drive development across the state. (ANI)

